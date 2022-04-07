Sayani Gupta and Hussain Dalal's short film 'Shameless' to premiere on April 7

Amazon miniTV on Thursday announced the premiere of their upcoming short film ‘Shameless’ starring Sayani Gupta and Hussain Dalal. It will premiere on April 7.

'Shameless' is a fast-paced dark comedy thriller, directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Shabina Entertainment. It delves into the loss of human spirit and emotion due to the complex and technology-saturated lives that we lead.

The story revolves around the life of Praveen - a software engineer, who despite living an active life on social media, lives all by himself at his house. This routine of his monotonous regimen comes to a scary halt when he encounters a delivery girl named Bharti.

'Shameless' was the eligible entry for the Oscar consideration in the Live Action Short Film category from India and was also a finalist at the third edition of the Best of India Short Film Festival. It also premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival.

"We are delighted to bring such a critically acclaimed title to Amazon miniTV’s library of award-winning short films. We are sure that this story will offer an avenue for viewers to pause, register and think about how compassion is important," said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“Shameless is a special one. Sayani and Hussain have acted brilliantly and have done full justice to the captivating narrative. We are glad that with Amazon miniTV, viewers across the country will be able to enjoy this short film for free on Amazon’s shopping app,” said Shabinaa Khan, presenter and producer of 'Shameless'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:13 PM IST