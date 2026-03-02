'Saw Explosions & Missiles': Bigg Boss Fame Manya Singh Says She's 'Scared' After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid UAE Flight Suspension

Manya Singh Stranded In Dubai Amid Tensions | Photo Via Instagram

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh is currently stranded in Dubai after her flight was suspended amid escalating tensions in parts of the UAE, following Iran’s reported attacks on several US allies across the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, in retaliation for American and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory on February 28.

Manya Singh Stranded In Dubai Amid Tensions

Manya stated that her scheduled return flight was suspended. She had travelled to the UAE on February 26 to attend a college conference as a keynote speaker. Speaking to ETimes, she said that while others left on the night of February 27, she chose to stay back and had booked a 2:50 pm flight from Abu Dhabi on February 28. However, the flight was subsequently suspended, leaving her stranded. She described the situation in Dubai as 'extremely tense.'

'I'm Alone And Scared'

She added, "On Saturday, when I was at the Dubai airport, I saw explosions around the area and missiles flying. It was a frightening moment. Even now, I can hear explosions. Roads are shut, and there is hardly any movement outside. I am alone and scared, but I cannot afford to panic because that will only make things worse."

The model said she was initially meant to stay at Fairmont The Palm, as airport authorities were arranging rooms for stranded passengers. However, they were unable to secure one for her there. About half an hour later, she heard that the hotel had reportedly been attacked. It is located right opposite CIEL Dubai Marina, where she is currently staying.

Manya Singh Says She Is Relying On Wi-Fi

She further added that hers was the first flight to be suspended and there has been no update since. With her international mobile network not working, she has been relying entirely on Wi-Fi. Manya said she even texted the embassy on several WhatsApp numbers and was shared a manual process, but without mobile network access, she could not complete it.

Expressing gratitude, she said that UAE authorities are taking care of stranded passengers, and Etihad Airways has assured her that they will inform her about the next available flight.

Manya added that she is strictly following the advised protocols and staying inside her room, and that she hopes flights resume soon so she can return home safely.