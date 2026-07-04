Satluj On OTT: Where To Watch Diljit Dosanjh & Arjun Rampal's Crime Drama Film?

Satluj On OTT |

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh plays lead role in his crime drama film, Satluj. In the film, the actor plays the role of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Formerly titled “Punjab ’95”, the film quietly premiered under a new name, “Satluj”, on OTT. Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of Punjab. The story revolves around crime, power, and justice, promising intense action sequences and emotionally driven performances.

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film and wrote, "Powerful. Bold. Unforgettable. Satluj, inspired by true events. Watch 'Satluj' streaming now only on ZEE5."

OTT premiere and title change

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh plays lead role in his crime drama film, Satluj. Formerly titled “Punjab ’95”, the film quietly premiered under a new name, “Satluj”, on OTT.

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Film direction and background

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of Punjab. The story revolves around crime, power, and justice, promising intense action sequences and emotionally driven performances.

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film and wrote, "Powerful. Bold. Unforgettable. Satluj, inspired by true events. Watch 'Satluj' streaming now only on Zee 5."

Story and inspiration

Satluj (previously named Punjab '95) is a biographical drama inspired by the actual events of human rights advocate Jaswant Singh Khalra. Set in Punjab in 1995, the movie centres on a typical bank worker who looks into the vanishing of a family acquaintance and reveals a large police cover-up. He discovers that countless innocent individuals were murdered and secretly cremated, with their families never informed. Determined not to yield, he jeopardises his safety to reveal the corrupt system to everyone.

Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj

Talking about the movie, Diljit said in a statement, “Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect.”