Satish Kaushik's comedy show Pop Kaun to release on March 17; watch trailer

The trailer of late actor Satish Kaushik's comedy show Pop Kaun was shared by the makers on Friday. The veteran actor-filmmaker passed away on March 9 after suffering a massive heart attack in Delhi.

Pop Kaun also features Kunal Kemmu, Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav and other actors. The show will soon be available for the audience with loads of fun and dhamaka.

The trailer, which lasts for almost 2 minutes, features some hilarious scenes filmed by the late actor Satish Kaushik.

Actor Kunar Kemmu recently shared the trailer video on his official Instagram handle and wrote a caption, "A salute to the legend of comedy, @satishkaushik2178 ji, whose work made us smile for years :) #HotstarSpecials #PopKaun - all episodes streaming from March 17th only on @disneyplushotstar."

As soon as he shared the trailer, fans couldn't hold their excitement and started showering their love on the trailer as well as the cast.

A user wrote, "It seems that this movie will bring a laugh riot." Another commented, "My god, finally, after the finest comedy I can see." Many people dropped heart, clap, and fire emojis in the comment box.

About Pop Kaun

Pop Kaun, a comedy show which will release on March 17. It is directed by Farhad Samji. It includes a stellar star cast of Kunal Kemmu, Satish Kaushik, Johny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav. Nupur Sanon, Chunky Pandey, Saurabh Shukla, and Jamie Lever are prominent characters.

It will be accessible on the digital streaming platform, Disney Plus Hotstar.

Satish Kaushik's death

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood.

