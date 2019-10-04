'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Dipika Kakar hospitalised, husband prays for speedy recovery

Mumbai: "Sasural Simar Ka" actress Dipika Kakar has been admitted in a hospital and her actor-husband is praying for her speedy recovery.

Shoaib, who has also worked on the television show "Sasural Simar Ka" with Dipika took to his Instagram on Thursday.

In the image, the actress can be seen on lying on a hospital bed with Shoaib at her side.

"Bas ab jaldi theek ho jao yaar bachcha (Please recover fast baby). Pray for her speedy recovery," Shoaib captioned the image.