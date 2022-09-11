'Saroj Ka Rishta' actress Sanah Kapur on brother Shahid Kapoor: 'He has no tips for married life!'

Sanah Kapur, daughter of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, made her Bollywood debut with brother Shahid Kapoor in the movie ‘Shandaar’. Earlier this year, Sanah married her long-time boyfriend and childhood friend Mayank Pahwa. Last year, she featured in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which was directed by her mom-in-law, Seema Pahwa. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her next titled Saroj Ka Rishta, which is directed by Abhishek Saxena. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, the actress talks about her filmy family and more. Excerpts:

How was your experience working with mom-in-law Seema Pahwa in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi?

I did a little part in the movie. It was fun. Today, she (Seema Pahwa) is my mother-in-law but back then she was my aunt. I have known Seema ma’am since my childhood; she is our family friend. There was a certain comfort level. However, the star cast and director were so stellar... It was a beautiful experience. Mom was also a part of the film, though I didn’t have any scenes with her. She was brilliant in the film. You see her on the set and get to learn so much from her.

Your mom is very supportive. Does it help now that you are in the same profession as her?

She has always been there for me. She didn’t want me to get into this industry. I was always a protected child and she was worried about me. Certain hardships come with this profession and she didn’t want me to face those. I am such a mama’s girl... I can’t even pick clothes without her, she helps me with everything.

What pearls of wisdom did she share before your marriage?

Honestly, she is very much in my life because I am living in the same vicinity. I just keep going in and out. Thanks to facetime, etc. I have been lucky because I grew up with my in-laws. I was at their house a lot during my growing-up years. Hence, there is a certain comfort level. They do have a different value system but you can adjust and mould yourself easily. My husband is also very supportive. He lets me do whatever I want. We have been friends. If you are married to a friend, I feel you have an easy relationship. Mom doesn’t advise me much, she just tells me to behave. I think I am a well-behaved girl!

Are you doing any films with Shahid? How often do you meet?

We are not doing any projects together. I would love to do something if it comes in the near future. We are a family so everyone always meets for dinner and more. Everyone has a busy schedule. The children also have school and classes. Whenever I get time, I spend it with them. I adore them. We met for Zain’s (Shahid’s son) birthday a couple of days ago and later for Mira’s (Shahid’s wife) birthday.

How do you look at your relationship with your sister-in-law, Mira?

I look up to her. She is an inspiration in the way she assimilated herself into our family and handled everything. She is poised, calm, and a good human being. Now that I am married I can see how difficult it must have been for her to change her entire life… Being a Delhi girl and coming to Mumbai. I watch her and try to do similar things.

Did Shahid give you any advice before your wedding?

He has no tips for married life! Since my husband and I have been together for a while, everyone knows him. Hence, there wasn't any advice coming my way. Everyone is my well-wisher.