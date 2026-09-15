Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Karthi's Film Witnesses 38% Drop, Collects ₹1.50 Crore

Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Karthi's Tamil spy thriller Sardar 2 has witnessed a significant drop in collections on its fifth day at the box office. The sequel to the 2022 film Sardar sees Karthi return in a dual role, alongside Rajisha Vijayan, who reprises her role from the first installment. The cast also features S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.

Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Sardar 2 collected an estimated net of Rs 1.50 crore across 2,473 shows in India on Day 5, registering a 38.8% drop compared with its Day 4 net collection of Rs 2.45 crore. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 13.10 crore, while its India gross stands at approximately Rs 15.35 crore.

Sardar 2 also recorded an estimated Rs 25 lakh from overseas markets on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to around Rs 4.50 crore. With this, Sardar 2 has accumulated an estimated worldwide gross collection of Rs 19.85 crore so far.

Other Languages

On Day 5, the film collected approximately Rs 1.10 crore from Tamil-language markets and Rs 40 lakh from Telugu markets.

Sardar 2 Budget

Sardar 2 has reportedly been made on an estimated budget of Rs 100–120 crore, which would make it Karthi’s most expensive film to date. Despite crossing the Rs 19 crore mark worldwide, the film’s current box-office performance is considered underwhelming when compared with its reported budget.

The performance is also considerably weaker than that of the first installment. Directed by P. S. Mithran, Sardar emerged as a successful theatrical venture in 2022 and reportedly earned around Rs 84.50 crore worldwide.

The sequel, however, has struggled to generate similar momentum, with audience reactions so far appearing relatively disappointing.

With the crucial second weekend approaching, Sardar 2 will need a significant improvement in occupancy and daily collections to strengthen its theatrical prospects