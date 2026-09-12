 Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Karthi And Malavika Mohanan's Film Sees Sharp 45% Drop, Collects ₹2.45 Crore
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Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Karthi And Malavika Mohanan's Film Sees Sharp 45% Drop, Collects ₹2.45 Crore

Karthi’s Sardar 2 recorded a significant drop on Day 2, earning Rs 2.45 crore in India net compared with Rs 4.50 crore on its opening day. The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.75 crore, while Telugu brought in Rs 70 lakh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 12, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Karthi And Malavika Mohanan's Film Sees Sharp 45% Drop, Collects ₹2.45 Crore
Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Karthi’s Tamil spy thriller Sardar 2 has witnessed a significant drop in collections on its second day at the box office. The sequel to the 2022 film Sardar sees Karthi return in a dual role, alongside Rajisha Vijayan, who reprises her role from the first installment. The cast also features S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.

Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Sardar 2 collected a net of Rs 2.45 crore in India on Day 2 from 3,361 shows. The film witnessed a 45.6% drop compared with its Day 1 India net collection of Rs 4.50 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 6.95 crore, while its India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 8.15 crore.

The film also recorded Rs 1 crore in overseas gross collections on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2.50 crore. Consequently, Sardar 2 has earned around Rs 10.65 crore worldwide in its first two days.

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Language-Wise Collections

In terms of language-wise collections on Day 2, the film earned approximately Rs 1.75 crore from its Tamil version and Rs 70 lakh from the Telugu version.

Budget And Box Office Outlook

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Sardar 2 has reportedly been made on an estimated budget of Rs 100-120 crore, which would make it Karthi’s costliest film to date.

Considering the reported budget, the Day 2 collection of Rs 2.45 crore is not a strong figure. While its current worldwide total of Rs 10.65 crore is a start, Sardar 2 has a considerable distance to cover to recover its reported investment.

The first Sardar, directed by P. S. Mithran, emerged as a successful theatrical venture in 2022, earning around Rs 84.50 crore worldwide. However, the sequel has not received a similar response so far, with audience reactions appearing relatively disappointing.

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