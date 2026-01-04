Sara Arjun Thanks Audiences For Love To Dhurandhar, Says Cinema Still Thrives In The Age Of Short Content

Actress Sara Arjun, who made her debut as a leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, penned a heartfelt note to express gratitude to audiences for the overwhelming love and support shown to the film. Taking to social media on January 3, the actress described viewers as her “strongest Dhurandhars” and credited them for reaffirming the power of cinema in an era dominated by short-form content.

In her Instagram post, Sara addressed the long-standing belief that audiences no longer have the patience for long-form storytelling. “For a long time, there has been a narrative that audiences no longer have the patience for long-form storytelling, that attention spans have shortened, that cinema no longer finds its place. But you proved otherwise,” she wrote.

Thanking viewers for dismissing this notion, she added that their response showcased the strength of an engaged audience when it comes together to support a story it believes in.

The actress further spoke about the unique bond between filmmakers and viewers, calling it one of the most beautiful aspects of cinema. “As artists and makers, we can control every part of the process, but we have no control over the audience, and that’s beautiful. We give our everything and trust that someone, somewhere, will connect. When that connection happens, it is one of the most fulfilling feelings in the world,” she shared.

Expressing humility and gratitude, Sara said she bows her head in thanks to both God and the audience for making her feel supported. She also credited the makers of Dhurandhar for helping her reach people through the film, adding that being able to emotionally connect with viewers is a true victory for any artist.

Concluding her note, Sara extended warm wishes for the new year, writing, “As we step into a new year, I wish each one of you good health, love, growth, peace, and prosperity. Thank you for making me feel seen, supported, and loved.”

Dhurandhar has already become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. After a month of its theatrical release, the Aditya Dhar-directorial earned Rs 1186 crore worldwide. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, R Madhavan and others.

Meanwhile, anticipation is already high for Dhurandhar Part 2, which is slated for an Eid release in March 2026.