Sara Ali Khan's photo collage of funny faces is making the internet smile

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a new quirky photo collage of herself on Instagram.

In the pictutes she wears a grey t-shirt, which had a fizzy beverage brand name written on it.

In one image, Sara looks into the camera, in the second photo, she is seen pouting, while in the third, the "Simmba" actress is frowning and in the fourth image, she is seen making a goofy face.

Recently, Sara had mentioned that she misses being a working woman, what with the COVID-19 lockdown bringing life to a standstill.