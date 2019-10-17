Sara Ali Khan going all glam in super trendy torn jeans and crop top

Sara Ali Khan is a busy bee these days. Apart from the films she has been working on, the young actor is also bagging some really lucrative endorsement deals. Not to forget, the dazzling magazine covers too! Sara’s style game is also always on point, and we recently had proof.

You do agree that ripped jeans are the latest cool thing, right? Every other person is after those highly fashionable torn jeans these days. The Bollywood beauties aren’t behind in the race. Sara just donned a pair and nailed it completely. We spotted her at Juhu, wearing a sunshine yellow crop top as she flaunted boatneck from Puma. She paired this up with torn denims. And when we say torn, we really mean it!