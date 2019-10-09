Beautiful Sara Ali Khan gets a kala tika from mom Amrita, warms hearts of Twitter users

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been making the news with their stylish appearance on the Hello Magazine’s cover as they became muses for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The duo looked absolutely ravishing in some of the most extravagant outfits. However, a certain picture featuring Amrita Singh has been going viral recently.

In one of the candid pictures, Amrita Singh is seen putting a kala tika on Sara Ali Khan to ward of any evil that comes her way. The picture is simply heart-warming and is quite a relatable one to all the daughters out there. One of Sara’s fan pages on Instagram posted the picture and we just can’t get over it.