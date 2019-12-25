Sapna Bhavani lashes out at BJP's poor video on CAA-NRC, asks where are Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut

After Twitter mocked the BJP government's CAA and NRC awareness videos for it's low production values and bad acting, celebrity hairstylist, Sapna Bhavnani took to Twitter to take a jab at Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar.
To counter the mass protests the Narendra Modi-led BJP has released "awareness" videos on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).
The videos urge the protesters to stay away from the rumours relating to CAA and NRC and instead read and get informed about the Act which seeks to grants citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Buddhist and Christian immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The video was mocked by netizens for it's poor acting and dialogue delivery. Sapna Bhavnani also joined in and lashed out at BJP's poor video asking where are Akshay Kumar and Kagana, implying that they shoukd've been casted for the video.
While a lot of eminent Bollywood personalities came out to speak against the CAA-NRC act, 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' actress Kagana Ranaut had a rather controversial statement. In an interview, Kagana was asked about the protests to which she said, "In the pre-independence era, people used to force us with the help of arms and that time protest used to be cool. Today in a democratic country you have chosen a leader and he has not come from Italy or Japan. He is completing promises which he has said in his manifesto."
On the other hand, While several Bollywood celebs lashed out at the authorities over the tension at Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University, Akshay Kumar landed himself in a soup. Akshay likied a video that mocked the attack on Jamia students.
