Sapna Bhavani lashes out at BJP's poor video on CAA-NRC, asks where are Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut

After Twitter mocked the BJP government's CAA and NRC awareness videos for it's low production values and bad acting, celebrity hairstylist, Sapna Bhavnani took to Twitter to take a jab at Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar.

To counter the mass protests the Narendra Modi-led BJP has released "awareness" videos on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

The videos urge the protesters to stay away from the rumours relating to CAA and NRC and instead read and get informed about the Act which seeks to grants citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Buddhist and Christian immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The video was mocked by netizens for it's poor acting and dialogue delivery. Sapna Bhavnani also joined in and lashed out at BJP's poor video asking where are Akshay Kumar and Kagana, implying that they shoukd've been casted for the video.