Revolution will be on TikTok: Check out the youngsters taking on NRC-CAA in their own unique style

After the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to the news channels to refrain from broadcasting any content that is likely to instigate violence in the country, several opposers to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 have used TikTok as a platform to criticize and show dissent towards the Act. The youngsters have used a unique style to oppose the Act.
US-based Human Rights activist Feroza Aziz also criticized the CAA and posted a TikTok video on Twitter in a unique style. She said “Love this new skincare regime I found! It’s amazing #CAB #spreadawareness”. In the video, she said that the CAA 2019 that was passed by the parliament in India was “unconstitutional” and “disgusting”.
Another video had surfaced online that said “Kya ab pechaan paoge Modi ji” referring to a comment by PM Narendra Modi that said “Those who are creating violence can be identified by their clothes.”
The youngsters even went on to portray how the religions were divided in this TikTok video.
Earlier, as the nationwide protest against the Act turned violent, the government issued an advisory asking news channels to refrain from broadcasting content which is "likely to instigate violence or which promotes an anti-national attitude." This is the second such communication in less than 10 days. "It is observed that notwithstanding the above advisory, some TV channels are telecasting content which does not appear to be in the spirit of the Programme Codes specified therein," it said.
"It is accordingly reiterated that all TV channels may abstain from showing any content which is likely to instigate violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes," the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said. It also asked news channels "not to show content that contains anything which may affect the integrity of the nation, maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social public and moral life of the country".
The ministry asked for "strict compliance". The last advisory by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry was issued on December 11 when the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, after which protests broke out in several parts of the country.
