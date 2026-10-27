Sans Makeup: Mahesh Bhatt Joins The Evergrowing Sea Of Podcasters

Mahesh Bhatt | Ashwini Sawant

It was at the launch of a production house that celebrated filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt walked in with lyricist Kausar Munir. The event, held on the evening of October 26 at a suburban five-star hotel, would have been a complete snooze fest if not for Bhatt saab’s infectious zeal.

The Free Press Journal was present. Bhatt walked on stage to introduce a few of the guests he interviewed for a podcast titled Bollywood Without Make Up. As he called on the guests one by one, which included Avatar Gill, Kausar, Saurabh, etc., he shared a few anecdotes.

“I made the very first call to Saurabh (for the podcast). I am his admirer and I think he’s an undiscovered diamond. I wish he’s discovered very soon. He immediately said, ‘Yes, mai aajaunga!’,” revealed Bhatt. “Avatar Gill has been my friend for many years, so he had to come. Kausar, the great lyricist; Anupam Kher, compulsory blind; Ankit (Tiwari), Mallika (Sherawat)… what a journey,” he added. After this, a few films were announced, including one starring Shaheer Sheikh titled Hoja Zara Matlabi.