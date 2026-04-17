Sanjay Dutt's Twins To Study In Switzerland

Sanjay Dutt’s twins Shahraan and Iqra move to Switzerland for schooling | File Photo

The 15-year-old Dutt twins, Shahraan and Iqra, are reportedly enrolled in a school in Switzerland. Both teenagers, who were in Dubai until the last academic year ended, have now secured admission at a school in the most beautiful European country. The details of the school are private as of now.

Move from Mumbai to Dubai to Switzerland

Shahraan and Iqra, who studied at a Juhu school attended by a lot of star kids, relocated to Dubai a few years ago when their mother, Maanayata, started her business in the UAE around six years ago.

Sanjay Dutt travelled regularly between Mumbai and Dubai to see his family and spend quality time with them and was even given a 10-year golden visa in May 2021, facilitating his frequent flying between both countries.

Focus on sports and education

Back then, Sanjay was keen his twins studied in Dubai because his Shahraan, who walks exactly like his dad, was also playing soccer for the Al Nassr U-14 football team and taking part in local karate tournaments. “I’m so proud of him,” Sanju told us on numerous occasions. “Both my twins are gems.”

School selection process

In August 2025, the Dutts had a family vacay in Geneva, and it was around this time that the recce for schools was done. Once they settled on the school, formalities were completed.

While Maanayata is likely to shuttle between Dubai and Switzerland more often going forward, Sanjay too will repeatedly make the Swiss Alps a more frequent destination on his future itineraries.

Also Watch:

Other Bollywood connections with Switzerland

Nysa Devgan |

Last year, Nysa Devgan, first-born of Bollywood superstars Kajol and Ajay Devgn, graduated from Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux. Both her parents and her younger brother Yug were present at the convocation ceremony.

50-year-old Hindi cinema superstar Abhishek Bachchan had also chosen Aiglon College in Chesières-Villars, Switzerland, for his graduation almost three decades ago.