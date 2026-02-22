Sanjay Dutt Urges Lucknow Youth To Plant Trees, Save Water | ANI

Lucknow: Film actor Sanjay Dutt brought Bollywood swagger to Lucknow on Sunday, urging young people in his trademark Mumbai street style to plant trees and conserve water, while fans packed the roads to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star.

“Oye mamu, listen to me. All of you standing here, listen carefully. In life, do two things. One, plant a tree. Two, save water. If you do not do this, you will end up harming your own future,” Dutt told the crowd, triggering whistles and loud applause from supporters gathered at Bangla Bazaar in the Ashiyana area.

The actor was in the city on the invitation of Sarojini Nagar MLA Dr Rajeshwar Singh, who said the idea was to take the message of environmental protection beyond official speeches and into the streets. “When a star like Sanjay Dutt speaks in the language of the youth, the message hits home. This is not about politics, it is about the future of our children,” Singh said.

Dutt reached the venue through a one kilometre roadshow with Singh, standing in an open jeep as crowds surged on both sides of the road. Police struggled to hold back excited fans, many of whom had climbed onto walls, shop shutters and rooftops to get a better view. Flower petals were showered on the actor throughout the route, while residents tossed rose petals from terraces. Dutt smiled, folded his hands in greeting and waved continuously as chants of his name echoed along the road.

“He is my childhood hero. I bunked my coaching class just to see him,” said 19 year old Ankit Yadav, still catching his breath after running alongside the convoy for a short distance. “When he said plant a tree and save water, it felt personal. If he can say it so simply, we should actually do it,” said Pooja Mishra, a college student who had come with her friends carrying handmade posters.

Another fan, shopkeeper Ramesh Gupta, said the roadshow brought rare excitement to the area. “We see rallies every day, but this was different. People came out of their houses just to see him. My children stood on the roof throwing rose petals. It felt like a festival,” he said.

Also Watch:

From the stage, Dutt repeated his appeal, urging young people to turn environmental responsibility into a habit. “Do not wait for someone else to clean your city or save your water. Start with your own house, your own street,” he said, drawing another round of cheers.

Singh, addressing the gathering, thanked Dutt for lending his star power to the cause. “When Sanjay Dutt speaks, the youth listen. If even a few thousand young people start planting trees and saving water after today, this visit will be a success,” the MLA said, adding that similar awareness drives would be held across the constituency.