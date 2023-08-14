Sanjay Dutt Suffers Head Injury, Gets Stitches During Double iSmart Shoot: Report

Actor Sanjay Dutt reportedly got injured during the shoot of his upcoming film Double iSmart in Thailand. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is a sequel to the blockbuster iSmart Shankar.

The film went on floors a couple of months ago in Mumbai and the actor was reportedly shooting in Thailand currently with co-star Ram Pothineni.

A report in Pinkvilla stated that Sanjay Dutt suffered a minor injury last week. He was shooting for an action sequence that involved sword fighting, however, he ended up injuring his head.

The 64-year-old actor also got a couple of stitches on his head. The report also claimed that he immediately got back on the set and resumed shooting.

In July 2023, the makers introduced Sanjay Dutt’s character as 'Big Bull' and unveiled his first look poster on social media. In the film, the actor is seen sporting a funky hairdo and a beard. His first glimpse also reveals that he has tattoos on his face and fingers.

Double iSmart will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on March 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in 'Baap' with Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon and Mithun Chakraborthy. He also has a film with Arshad Warsi in the pipeline. Several reports also state that Sanjay Dutt will be a part of 'Welcome 3' with Akshay Kumar.

