Sanjay Dutt In US For A Routine Medical Check? | Instagram_@duttsanjay

66-year-old Sanjay Dutt, who is currently having a good run in Indian cinema, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020. There was widespread panic after he complained of breathlessness and a buildup of fluid in his lungs. Following successful and rigorous treatment, under the care of the best oncologists at a suburban Mumbai hospital, recommended to him by a close friend, the actor and his immediate family heaved a sigh of relief. Dutt was declared cancer-free in October of the same year.

In August 2020, Sanjay reportedly got a 5-year medical visa from the US, so he could get a valued second opinion from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York. His mother, film icon Nargis Dutt, was taken to this hospital in the early ’80s to receive cancer treatment.

Coming back to the present, Dutt Jr. has been visiting the US regularly for routine medical examinations.

2026 is no different. A week ago, Dutt was spotted leaving Mumbai after one major media event to promote his May 15 release, Aakhri Sawaal. The political drama speaks of the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and explores modern India’s “divided” opinions on secularism, etc. However, Aakhri Sawaal managed just a tepid response at the box office. It has collected approximately Rs 1.70 crore (India nett) until Tuesday.

Dutt, the producer and lead actor of Aakhri Sawaal, travelled alone to the US last week. And he is currently in Los Angeles with his best friend, Paresh Ghelani. Though, on his first trip, he is rumoured to have consulted specialists at Memorial Sloan Kettering in the Big Apple, this time around he has reportedly got medical opinions in California as well.

A close source says, “Sanju’s entire US itinerary is not known. He may also fly to the East Coast from LA. As of now, all that can be said on his physical well-being is that he is well. He has been travelling to America in the last few years on a regular basis for his annual check-ups. This time is no different.”

We tried reaching Dutt to check on his current US trip, but didn’t get a reply till the time of going to press.