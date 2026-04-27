Sanjay Dutt Appears Before NCW In Delhi Over Sarke Chunar Teri Song Controversy, Refuses To Interact With Media - VIDEO

Actor Sanjay Dutt appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday (April 27) after being summoned over alleged obscenity and vulgarity in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, also featuring Nora Fatehi.

In a video shared on social media by PTI, Sanjay is seen leaving the NCW premises in Delhi. He was mobbed by media persons, however, he refused to comment on the matter. He quickly stepped in his car.

#WATCH | Sanjay Dutt Appears Before NCW In Delhi Over Sarke Chunar Teri Song Controversy, Refuses To Interact With Media#SanjayDutt #SarkeTeriChunar #Bollywood #DelhiNews pic.twitter.com/uMhR5CJvSo — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 27, 2026

According to reports, the Commission had taken note of complaints regarding the song’s content, which some groups claimed was inappropriate and objectionable. The NCW subsequently issued a notice to the actor, seeking an explanation over his association with the track.

Sanjay Dutt complied with the summons and appeared before the panel as part of the inquiry process. While details of the proceedings remain limited, the Commission is understood to be examining whether the visuals and lyrics of the song violate norms related to the portrayal of women.

#WATCH | Delhi | Actor Sanjay Dutt appears before National Commission for Women following summons issued to him over alleged obscenity and vulgarity in the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.” pic.twitter.com/LRoRlUfhuA — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026

The controversy around Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke had sparked debate on social media, with some users criticising the content, while others have defended it as creative expression within the film industry.

The NCW has not yet issued an official statement on the outcome of the hearing. Further action, if any, is expected soon.

The NCW also summoned Nora Fatehi and granted her a final opportunity to appear in person before the panel. During an earlier hearing on April 6, Nora was represented by her lawyer, however, the Commission clarified that her personal appearance is mandatory.

The NCW had earlier observed that the song’s lyrics go beyond acceptable limits and compromise the dignity of women. The Commission also rejected claims by those associated with the track that they were unaware of the meaning or implications, stating that such explanations cannot excuse the impact of the content.

Sarke Chunar Teri, from the song KD: The Devil, which was released on YouTube, sparked criticism over its sexually explicit lyrics. Following backlash and the Commission’s intervention, the song has since been taken down from the platform.