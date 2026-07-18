'Sanctity Nahi Rahi': Singer Anuradha Paudwal Blames LGBTQIA+ Rights For Institution Of Marriage Becoming Weak; Faces Backlash On Social Media

Anuradha Paudwal's Remarks On LGBTQIA+ | Instagram

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal is facing backlash on social media for blaming the LGBTQIA+ rights for the institution of marriage becoming weak in India. During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, she also questioned what contribution the community makes to society.

She said, “The sanctity isn't left in marriage. The reason is the rights given to the LGBTQIA+ community. How are they contributing to society? I would like to know. In what way are they contributing? It is fine until a girl and a boy get married and start a family; they are doing it the right way."

The singer further stated that she keeps hearing ridiculous things about the community, such as a woman having a child, but the father not being the husband. She said, "I keep seeing different things every few days. How is it contributing to the welfare of society? Maybe I have missed a point, but how are they contributing to society?"

Netizens Slam Anuradha Paudwal

The singer's statement has not gone down well with netizens, and they are slamming her on social media. A netizen commented, "How can we measure someone's contribution when society has not always given them an equal chance to contribute in the first place? It's difficult to judge a community's contribution if they have historically faced discrimination in education, employment, housing, and public life (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Well... I'll tell you how they are contributing. They are willing to legally get married, legally adopt children who were thrown away by heterosexual people, and that says everything! STOP GIVING MICROPHONES TO anyone and everyone... (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "I used to adore and respect you a lot since my childhood, @paudwal.anuradha_official ji. This statement of yours has shaken my respect for you. Sorry to say, but maybe you can do some research and still understand us soon enough (sic)."

No Response From Anuradha Paudwal

Paudwal has not yet shared any statement regarding the backlash she is facing on social media.