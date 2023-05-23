Sanak actress Rukmini Maitra's Facebook account hacked, miscreants upload religious videos

Rukmini Maitra | Instagram

Model and actress Rukmini Maitra has informed her followers that her Facebook account has been hacked. Rukmini made her Bollywood debut in 2021 with the film Sanak opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Rukmini shared a story and revealed that he Facebook has been 'hacked and compromised'. She also urged her followers to not interact with anyone on the page.

"Hi, this is to let you know that my official Facebook Account has been hacked and compromised. Both my social media and legal teams are currently working on reviving it. Please do not respond or interact with anything on the page, until further notice," Rukmini wrote.

Rukmini has around 20 lakh followers on Facebook. She last posted on Facebook about a month ago. However, on Monday, religious videos of a community were reportedly shared from the actress' account. That's when she realised that her account had been hacked.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rukmini is all set to play Binodini in her upcoming film which will be directed by Ramkamal Mukhopadhyay. If reports are to be believed, she will also play Draupadi in another film. However, it is not confirmed yet.

Rukmini has been a part of films like Kishmish, Switzerland, Password, Kidnap, Kabir, Chaamp and others.