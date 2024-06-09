Sameera Reddy Reveals Being Pressured To Get Boob Job At Her Peak: 'I Said I'll Show My Cellulite & Weight'

Actress Sameera Reddy recently revealed that she was advised to go under the knife and was specifically asked to get a boob job done while she was at the peak of her career. Sameera, who is known for promoting body positivity on social media, stated that she is glad better sense prevailed and she did not get a plastic surgery done to fit into the conventional standards of Bollywood.

Sameera shared that ever since she quit acting and gave up on the pretense of having the perfect looks and body, she has been happier and people too often praise her and shower love on her for encouraging everyone to proudly embrace their age and bodies.

"I can't emphasise enough on the amount of pressure that was put on me to get a boob job at the top of my career. So many people kept saying, ‘Sameera, sab log kar rahe hain, aap kyun nahin’. But I didn’t want something like that inside me," she shared.

She went on to say that the she did not listen to the advice as she was surrounded by good company, and added that while she does not judge those who take help of plastic surgeries and botox, it is something that does not work for her, and that she believes in "internally fixing" herself.

Sameera also shared that she was asked to apply 'filters' when she was an actress, and the best part about not being an active part of showbiz anymore was that she could finally show her "real self" to the people. "I said I’ll show my skin when it is bad, I’ll show my cellulite and my weight. This is who I am. I am more grateful for doing this rather than being that perfect 36-24-36 figure," she asserted.

"When you show your grey hair, your belly fat and your stretch marks, someone out there feels ‘there is somebody else like me’ and it takes away the pressure on them," she added.

Sameera has been a part of a number of hits including Darna Mana Hai, No Entry, Taxi Number 9211, Race, De Dana Dan, Tezz and others.