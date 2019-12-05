Same way Kubbra is Wonder Bra: How a misidentified Bajaj launched a hilarious joke format

It seems like political scenarios are getting funnier instead of the usual dirty. Days after Twitter users had fun at the expense of a Congress mixing up names of party leader Priyanka Gandhi and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra at a rally, a new one has even Bollywood celebs go ROFL.

BJP MP Ajay (Teni) Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri district fell for a misleading article from a right-wing website. He made a sweeping statement that Rahul Bajaj is owner of three sugar mills in Lakhimpur district and that he owes Rs 10,000 crore to the farmers.

“Rahul Bajaj owns three mills in Lakhimpur district in which he owes an amount of over Rs 10,000 crore to the farmers for two years. The UP chief minister has initiated investigation against owners of such sugar mills, so it is obvious that they are afraid. Rahul Bajaj's son is the owner of the sugar mill. He goes there once in every three months,” Mishra said in the Lok Sabha.

However, it's not Rahul Bajaj but Kushagra Bajaj, Rahul Bajaj's nephew who is the chairman of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (BHSL).

Celebs like Richa Chadha, Kubbra Sait hopped on the thread that has some of the most hilarious mix-ups.