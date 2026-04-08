Samay Raina's Mother Celebrates As His Comedy Special Gets Huge Response After India's Got Latent Row, YouTuber Says He's 'Overwhelmed'

Samay Raina ‘Overwhelmed’ After Still Alive Response | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina returned with his YouTube special Still Alive 14 months after his show India's Got Latent controversy of February 2025, which had sparked nationwide backlash following Ranveer Allahbadia's crass 'parents' sex' question, leading to multiple FIRs. During the controversy, Samay had also deleted all episodes of Latent.

Samay Raina 'Overwhelmed' After Still Alive Response

Released on YouTube on Tuesday, April 7, the 1-hour-21-minute special received a massive response from the audience. In it, Samay addressed the controversy, spoke about how it affected his mother, revealed he nearly lost Rs 8 crore, and opened up about his mental health. The episode also saw him teary-eyed at moments as he spoke about the difficult phase of his life.

After the response, Samay took to his Instagram story and wrote on Wednesday, April 8, "Overwhelmed by the response to my new special - Still Alive. Thank you so much for giving me your time and love, I am beyond grateful. I love you and I dont have any words right now except that I am just grateful to you for the love."

Samay Raina Mother Celebrates

In another Instagram Story, Samay shared a screenshot of his video call with his mother, who was seen beaming with joy after his comedy special received a strong response. She appeared visibly happy with her hands raised in the air, while Samay was also seen smiling as he looked at her.

Samay also addressed the emotional toll the controversy took on his mother, who was in India while he was on tour in the USA. Amid the turmoil, he shared a deeply personal moment involving her. He revealed that when she tried to video-call him, he avoided answering because he did not want her to see him stressed. Instead, he called her back on audio and pretended that everything was fine. However, sensing that something was wrong, she later contacted Balraj and asked him to take care of her son.

Samay eventually video-called her back and realised the emotional impact the situation had on her as well. Seeing her visibly shaken, he said he was filled with guilt and shame, acknowledging that the distress had affected not just him but also his family back home.

Samay also announced that he is bringing back the second season of India's Got Latent.