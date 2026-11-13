Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Huma Qureshi Over Toxic's Box Office Performance, Actress Hits Back On India's Got Latent 2 - VIDEO

Comedian Samay Raina did not hold back while taking a hilarious dig at actress Huma Qureshi over the box office performance of her recent film Toxic. The exchange took place in the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, which also featured Krushna Abhishek, Ashish Solanki and Balraj Singh Ghai as panellists.

During the episode, Samay teased Huma about the film's performance and joked that she had arrived on the show after delivering a box office disappointment. Taking a dig at the actress, he said, "Usually people come on India's Got Latent, and then their movie flops. You're the first one to flop a movie and then show up here."

However, Huma was quick to hit back with an equally sharp response. Reacting to Samay's remark, she said, "Dude, I just acted in a movie named Toxic, you're literally toxic in life."

Samay was not ready to let the joke go and fired back, saying, "But at least people watch me."

The playful exchange between the comedian and the actress became one of the highlights of the episode, with both of them trading witty remarks in front of the panel.

Ashish Solanki Takes A Dig At Toxic Over Govinda's Shooting Incident

Another moment from the episode involved Krushna Abhishek bringing up the incident in which his uncle, actor Govinda, accidentally shot himself in the leg. Joining the conversation, comedian Ashish Solanki joked that the actor might have done it after watching Toxic.

The latest episode also features comedian Balraj Singh Ghai and is now available to stream on Netflix.

Toxic's Box Office Performance And Reviews

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic opened to strong numbers at the box office on its first day. However, the film reportedly struggled to maintain its momentum in the following days, despite featuring a star-studded cast.

The film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. It received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"