'Samarth Jurel Is So Creepy': Laughter Chefs 3 Trolled Over 'Forced Love-Angle' With Jannat Zubair- Watch Video

Laughter Chefs 3 Trolled Over 'Forced Love-Angle' between Samarth Jurel & Jannat Zubair |

Laughter Chefs 3 is facing online backlash over a promoted “forced love-angle” between Samarth Jurel and Jannat Zubair. A clip from the Eid special episode of the Colors TV show has gone viral, showing Samarth attempting to look at or tease Jannat’s leg, while she appears visibly uncomfortable.

A user shared the video with the caption: "This is the result of promoting forced love-angle script given by creatives of Laughter Chefs to over actors like Samarth who then do this type of cringe disgusting behavior in the name of flirting where Jannat is clearly feeling very uncomfortable (sic)." The post quickly sparked criticism, with viewers calling out Samarth for his “creepy” behaviour.

This is the result of promoting forced love-angle script given by creatives of laughter Chefs to over actors like Samarth who then do this type of cringe disgusting behavior in the name of flirting where Jannat is clearly feeling very uncomfortable.. #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy… pic.twitter.com/DBMHv30w2N — Demon Singh (@demon_singh25) March 23, 2026

One user commented, "Samarth needs to be stopped doing his cringy behaviour with female co-stars... It is clearly visible that Jannat is feeling uncomfortable with him but his immature fans are still defending him instead of criticizing him." Others criticised the show itself for promoting what they called a “shameful act.”

Samarth needs to be stopped doing his cringy behaviour with female co-stars... It is clearly visible that Jannat is feeling uncomfortable with him but his immature fans are still defending him instead of criticizing him. @HotstarReality pls take a look in this matter — NOT DEFINED (@AlphaRuthless09) March 23, 2026

Shameful act — NON POISONOUS (@hi_khapitter) March 23, 2026

This smarath guy is so creepy man 😯@NCWIndia please look in this matter 🙏 — #Social_Tak (@tak_social) March 23, 2026

Her mother was there… yet this pervert still dared to behave like that.



Imagine how women feel in such a hostile environment. In the name of entertainment and comedy, #ColorsTV is allowing this kind of filthy behavior.



And no one is objecting or stopping it… he keeps… — silentreaper (@banter_buff) March 23, 2026

So far, neither Samarth nor Jannat has responded to the viral video.