 'Samarth Jurel Is So Creepy': Laughter Chefs 3 Trolled Over 'Forced Love-Angle' With Jannat Zubair- Watch Video
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'Samarth Jurel Is So Creepy': Laughter Chefs 3 Trolled Over 'Forced Love-Angle' With Jannat Zubair- Watch Video

A video from Laughter Chefs 3’s Eid special showing Samarth Jurel teasing Jannat Zubair has gone viral, with fans calling his behaviour “cringy” and “creepy.” Netizens criticised both the actor and the show for promoting a forced love angle, while neither Samarth nor Jannat has yet responded to the backlash.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, March 23, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
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Laughter Chefs 3 Trolled Over 'Forced Love-Angle' between Samarth Jurel & Jannat Zubair |

Laughter Chefs 3 is facing online backlash over a promoted “forced love-angle” between Samarth Jurel and Jannat Zubair. A clip from the Eid special episode of the Colors TV show has gone viral, showing Samarth attempting to look at or tease Jannat’s leg, while she appears visibly uncomfortable.

A user shared the video with the caption: "This is the result of promoting forced love-angle script given by creatives of Laughter Chefs to over actors like Samarth who then do this type of cringe disgusting behavior in the name of flirting where Jannat is clearly feeling very uncomfortable (sic)." The post quickly sparked criticism, with viewers calling out Samarth for his “creepy” behaviour.

One user commented, "Samarth needs to be stopped doing his cringy behaviour with female co-stars... It is clearly visible that Jannat is feeling uncomfortable with him but his immature fans are still defending him instead of criticizing him." Others criticised the show itself for promoting what they called a “shameful act.”

So far, neither Samarth nor Jannat has responded to the viral video.

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