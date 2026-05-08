Samarth Jurel In Naagin? Laughter Chefs 3 Star Reveals He Was Killed Off In First Episode, Adds 'Aur Pita Bhi Hoon'

Samarth Jurel reveals he was in Naagin & Anupamaa |

Samarth Jurel, seen in Laughter Chefs 3, recently opened up about his early television journey and revealed that he has appeared in shows like Naagin and Anupamaa. Speaking to Farah Khan on her cooking channel, he shared that before gaining recognition through Udaariyan, he had already done several small roles in well-known TV projects.

Samarth recalled that he was initially a professional cricketer before entering the television industry. “Dad chahte the ki main cricketer banu,” added Samarth. However, he always wanted to become an actor and eventually moved to Mumbai, where he played cricket at MIG Cricket Club in Bandra. Alongside cricket, he began auditioning and eventually landed Udaariyan.

Samarth - Tejasswi Prakash ka jo Naagin uske pehle episode mein hoon mai ❤️



— Premier ke din Karan Kundrra ne story laga di - Yeh kesa gunda hai 😂❤️#TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra #TejRan pic.twitter.com/OVBnsWDLdp — Tejran (@_Tejran_18) May 8, 2026

When Farah asked whether Udaariyan was his first break, Samarth clarified, “Uske pehle ek do mein kaam mila tha mereko.” On being asked if those were advertisements, he denied it and said they were television roles. He further revealed, “Anupamaa me maine 2 din ka kaam kiya hai, Balaji me 2-3 shows, Naagin me maine, Tejasswi Prakash ka jo Naagin hai, uske Pehle episode me main hoon.”

Samarth also shared that his role in Naagin ended almost immediately. He said, “Unhone bola ki aapka lamba track hai, lekin Pehle din hi maar diya.” He admitted he initially thought no one would notice his brief appearance, but actor Karan Kundrra later shared a story mocking him, saying, “Ye kaisa gunda hai,” which brought attention to his cameo. However, his real breakthrough in terms of mass recognition came with his participation in Bigg Boss, which brought him into the mainstream spotlight and significantly increased his popularity among television audiences.

Reflecting on the scene, Samarth added, “Aur pita hoon Naagin mein.” Farah Khan light-heartedly responded by joking that even her cook Dilip should try entering Naagin. Right now, Naagin is in seventh season. Naagin 7 new episodes air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.