Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ditches Glam For Quirky Maternity Shoot, Flaunts Bare Baby Bump; Fans Call Her 'Coolest Mommy-To-Be' |

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to share an unconventional maternity photoshoot picture, giving fans a glimpse of her bare baby bump while playfully keeping her top draped over it. Sharing the picture, she asked fans to consider it her maternity photoshoot.

The post soon flooded with reactions from fans, who couldn't get enough of the soon-to-be mother. One fan called her "The Coolest mommy-to-be ever!" while another commented, "Plot twist: the baby is already stealing the spotlight." A third wrote, "Best maternity photoshoot yet," while another gushed, "Mother Is Mothering."

Some fans also showered her with love and advice, with one writing, "Mam please delete because of real nazar is there u have to stay happy." Others wished the actress a happy and safe delivery, while several couldn't help but speculate whether she would welcome a baby boy or a baby girl.

In her unconventional maternity photoshoot, Samantha was seen lounging on a sofa with her head resting against the backrest and her legs stretched out on a table. She lifted her top to reveal her baby bump while sporting sunglasses, adding to the relaxed, casual vibe. The actress gently held her bump with both hands as she struck a candid pose.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's journey to motherhood comes months after she tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The couple got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, attended by close family and friends. Samantha confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026 during the success celebrations of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, where she also revealed that she would take a short maternity break after completing her professional commitments. While the actress has not revealed an exact delivery date, reports suggest that she is expected to welcome her first child in December 2026, as per Times Of India report.