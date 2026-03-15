'Samaj Ko Galat Disha..': Nawazuddin Siddiqui SLAMS 'Fake' Films In Bollywood, Netizens Feel It's Dig At Dhurandhar & The Kerala Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Takes Dig At 'Fake' Films | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, last seen in the Netflix crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, recently criticised Bollywood for making 'fake' films. When asked about the rise of narrative-based cinema, he dismissed the idea, claiming that 'jhoothi' (false) films are being made instead.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Takes Dig At 'Fake' Films

The 51-year-old actor attended NDTV's Creators' Manch Season 2, where he was asked about the US–Israel–Iran conflict. Given the current situation and the way films are bringing such subjects to the screen, he was asked whether filmmakers also have a responsibility to guide society, to which he said, "Samaj ko galat disha mein le jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Sacchai bahut important hai, aur sacchai har insaan aaj ki date mein jaanta hai. Jis tarah ki filmein ban rahi hain, unke peeche ki sacchai kya hai, aap jaante hain, lekin aap bolenge nahi."

Reporter: Are directors making narrative-based movies?



Nawaz: We all know propaganda movies are being made,most of them are fake, even you know it's fake & narratives are being set. Don't make me open my mouth



Nawaz gives a tight slap to movies like Kerala Story 2 & Dhurandhar. pic.twitter.com/oCgZNJILWc — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) March 14, 2026

When asked about narrative-based films, Nawazuddin said, "Nahi, jhoothi filmein ban rahi hain hamare yahan. Fake filmein ban rahi hain. Yeh sab jaante hain. Duniya mein kya ho raha hai, sab jaante hain. Asli sacchai kya hai, yeh bhi sab jaante hain."

'Kya Jhooth Phailaya Ja Raha Hai...'

Further, the actor was asked if he was keeping track of the current war situation. He said that everyone is following the developments and is aware of what is true, adding, "Kya jhooth phailaya ja raha hai, aur kya narrative set kiya ja raha hai. Sab iske baare mein jaante hain."

While Nawazuddin did not mention any film names, soon after the actor's dig at 'fake films', netizens felt it was aimed at Dhurandhar and The Kerala Story, given how they have been criticised for being propaganda films.

Netizens React

Soon after the video went viral, a user on X commented, "Nawaz gives a tight slap to movies like Kerala Story 2 & Dhurandhar." Another wrote, "Dhurandhar aur Aditya Dhar ko lapet liya."

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