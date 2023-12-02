Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection 1: Vicky Kaushal's Film Holds Post With ₹5.50 Crore Despite Animal Threat

After months of wait, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur finally hit the theatres on December 1, Friday, and it clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. While the latter opened with earth-shattering numbers, the former made sure to make a mark for itself and not get lost in the buzz. Sam Bahadur minted over Rs 5 crore on its first day.

As per reports, Sam Bahadur earned a whopping Rs 5.50 crore on its first day, and it is quite decent for the film, given that it has been made on a budget of Rs 55 crore.

Sam Bahadur traces the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, whose career in the Indian Army spanned over four decades. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Manekshaw played a crucial role in five wars, the first one being the World War II and until he led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal has stepped into the shoes of Manekshaw and has nailed it to the T. The film opened with positive reviews all over the internet, and considering the buzz, it is expected to perform even better and mint bigger monies over its first weekend.

Despite strong opposition from Animal, Sam Bahadur made sure to not get eclipsed and rather, it attracted families to the theatres on Friday.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi, Neeraj Kabi as Jawaharlal Nehru, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Yahya Khan, Govind Namdev as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and Edward Sonnenblick as Lord Mountbatten, among others.