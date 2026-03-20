Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Team In 'Crisis' As Actor-Singer Prashant Tamang's Death Delays Release: Report

The release of Maatrubhumi (earlier titled Battle of Galwan), starring Salman Khan, has reportedly been delayed following the untimely demise of actor-singer Prashant Tamang, who played a pivotal role in the film.

Originally slated for an early April release, the film has been pushed back due to a combination of script changes and unforeseen circumstances. According to a report in India Today, Tamang, who rose to fame after winning Indian Idol 3, was cast as the main antagonist and had already completed a portion of his shoot. However, several crucial scenes were still pending at the time of his death in January this year.

A source close to the project told the news portal, "The team had a couple of planned schedules where Prashant had to shoot some really key scenes. With him gone, the team is absolutely in crisis."

The makers initially explored the possibility of reshooting his portions, but that option now appears difficult to execute. "Close-ups could still be managed, but he was also part of extensive action sequences. It would not only be financially unviable but also a logistical nightmare," the source added.

The situation has been further complicated by scheduling constraints involving Salman, particularly regarding his availability and maintaining continuity in his on-screen look. As a result, the team is currently weighing alternative options. These include recasting the role or using AI and VFX to recreate Tamang’s presence for the remaining scenes. However, the latter would require approval from his family.

Providing an update on the timeline, the source said, "A decision will be taken by the end of this month as the film needs to wrap up and begin post-production. As of now, the team has not locked a release date, but given the theme, it could aim for an Independence Day release."

The makers have not reacted to the report yet.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi also features Chitrangda Singh in a key role. While the film was initially reported to be based on the 2020 Indo-China Galwan clash, its updated theme now carries the tagline, “May War Rest In Peace.”