Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release 'Radhe' is a remake of this Korean movie

By now, it’s a given that superstar Salman Khan will be arriving on Eid 2020 with a smashing film. However, there have been various speculations regarding the name of the film, its plot, director etc. Initially, reports claimed that Salman Khan have greenlit sequel of Wanted or No Entry. But that turned out to be false. It then came to light that Prabhudheva, who is also handling Salman’s immediate release Dabangg 3, will be helming a film, titled Radhe.

A recent report however claimed that Radhe won’t be made after the project fell apart last week due to some unknown reason. But a source close to the project confirms that Radhe is very much on track and that Salman and his team is already working on this flick. The source says, “Radhe is Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release and it has not been shelved or stalled for any reason whatsoever. The film is in the writing stages and a little bit of pre-production is also underway.”

That Radhe is a remake of a Korean film is known but contrary to reports, it is not a remake of Veteran. The source reveals, “Radhe is a remake of a Korean film called The Outlaws. Salman Khan will play a cop in this film. Currently, the writers are trying their best to Indianize the story well and also to lessen the violent and sexual content, which is there in abundance in the original script. It’s taking a lot of time but the team is working day and night to get the script ready. Even Salim Khan saab is giving inputs. Prabhudheva is busy with Dabangg 3’s last schedule and post-production but he’ll soon get thoroughly involved with Radhe so that it can make it to cinemas in the month of May.”

This update will surely be heartening for Salman Khan fans who have been left worried when reports emerged that Radhe is not happening and that Salman Khan is looking for another script. The source explains, “There’s no time now to look for a new script and begin work on it. We have to be ready with a film by May 22, 2020 come what may. And that film is Radhe.”

When asked why Salman Khan denied that the name of his next film is Radhe, the source quips, “You know him – woh dil mein aate hai, samajh mein nahi! Maybe, they are planning to spell the film differently but from what we understand, Radhe is the next Salman Khan movie after Dabangg 3,” the source signs off.

The Outlaws released in 2017 and stars Ma Dong-seok, Yoon Kye-sang and Jo Jae-yoon. Directed by Kang Yoon-sung, this crime action drama is based on a real incident and tells the story of Seoul detective who attempts to keep pace while tackling two warring gangs in the neighbourhood.