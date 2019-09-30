Salman Khan mistakenly calls Koena Mitra 'Katrina' during 'Bigg Boss 13' premiere, watch video

The infamous reality show Big Boss is back with its 13th season. And audience’s beloved host Salman Khan will be on television screen every weekend. Yes, the much awaited Big Boss 13 is now on air and fans are already eager to sip the piping hot tea the contestants will serve the whole week, but most importantly fans wait for ‘Weekend ka Waar’ to see Bhaijaan school the contestants.

The reality show premiered on September 29. Salman Khan the host of the show as always set the stage on fire with his outstanding comic timing and by being his goofy self.

While Salman was introducing the audience to the 13 contestants, the actor had his mind somewhere else, rather on someone else. As he introduced the 12th contestant Koena Mitra on the show, he mistakenly referred to her as Katrina and oopsie we couldn’t help but notice this slip of tongue.