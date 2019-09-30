Salman Khan mistakenly calls Koena Mitra 'Katrina' during 'Bigg Boss 13' premiere, watch video

The infamous reality show Big Boss is back with its 13th season. And audience’s beloved host Salman Khan will be on television screen every weekend. Yes, the much awaited Big Boss 13 is now on air and fans are already eager to sip the piping hot tea the contestants will serve the whole week, but most importantly fans wait for ‘Weekend ka Waar’ to see Bhaijaan school the contestants.
The reality show premiered on September 29. Salman Khan the host of the show as always set the stage on fire with his outstanding comic timing and by being his goofy self.
While Salman was introducing the audience to the 13 contestants, the actor had his mind somewhere else, rather on someone else. As he introduced the 12th contestant Koena Mitra on the show, he mistakenly referred to her as Katrina and oopsie we couldn’t help but notice this slip of tongue.
Big Boss 13 has a completely different theme than that of the previous ones. Unlike the last few seasons there will be no ‘Commoners’ , only celebrities. The show with its amazing list of contestants has yet again has proved why audiences must watch it. The celebrities include some mega television personalities like Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
There’s also a lot of buzz around Ameesha Patel entering the house as ‘Malkin’. The actress will be assigning tasks to the housemates.
Bigg Boss Season 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm during weekends on Colors TV.
