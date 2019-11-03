Salman Khan's birthday wish for 'industry's King Khan' SRK is simply adorable

New Delhi: While the entire country was busy wishing their favourite superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday on Saturday, Bollywood's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Salman Khan picked up a unique way to wish his dear friend.

The star who is currently in Hyderabad for the 'Dabangg' tour along with stars Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Sohail Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manish Paul uploaded a video on Instagram where the entire team can be seen wishing the megastar on his special day.

The entire clan can be heard singing Happy Birthday and soon after the song finishes, Salman pulled off Shah Rukh's iconic romantic pose which is sure to melt your heart.

At the end of the video, fans can hear Salman saying, "Abe tujhe phone kiya tha... phone toh utha leta mera..." on which Sonakshi said, 'Very bad... very bad..." "Happy bday khan Saab. . Hamare industry ka king khan," he captioned the adorable video.