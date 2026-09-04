Salman Khan To Make Cameo In Nephew Arhaan Khan's Bollywood Debut, Allots 14 Days For Shoot: Report

Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, is reportedly preparing to enter Bollywood with a high-octane action film. The project, which is currently in the final stages of scripting and pre-production, has already attracted attention because of his family connections. Now, a fresh report has added to the buzz, suggesting that superstar Salman Khan could make a cameo in the film.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, a report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Salman may take on an important role in Arhaan’s first film. The possibility has naturally sparked excitement among fans, given Salman’s close relationship with the family.

Salman Khan may shoot for 14 days

The film is being directed by Anirudh Iyer, known for An Action Hero, and produced by Ashwin Varde. According to the buzz, Salman has reportedly set aside 14 days for the project. If the information is accurate, his appearance could be more substantial than a brief extended cameo. The superstar is said to believe that his presence could give the young actor’s launch greater visibility and create additional interest around the film during its promotional campaign.

Salman has previously appeared in cameo and guest roles as a gesture of support for friends and industry colleagues. A similar intention is reportedly behind his possible appearance in Arhaan’s debut.

Who is Arhaan Khan?

Arhaan has already gained experience behind the camera before deciding to pursue acting. After studying filmmaking in the US, he worked with fashion designer and filmmaker Vikram Phadnis.

He later expanded his understanding of filmmaking by assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Arhaan has also developed a presence on camera through his work as YouTube podcast host Dumb Biryani, where he has interviewed several personalities.