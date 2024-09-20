Salman Khan Goes Shopping In Dubai, Poses With American Singer Jason Derulo; See Viral Photos & Videos

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently in Dubai for work commitments. Several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced on social media in which he can be strolling inside a mall. He was seen shopping and interacting with a few people as he arrived with heavy security.

A lot of fans also gathered in the mall to get a glimpse of Salman. The crowd got overwhelmed upon seeing the actor in their vicinity and the mall security had to step in to escort the actor.

As always, Salman exuded his trademark swag and casual style. He was spotted wearing a royal blue shirt. In one of the videos doing the rounds on the internet, Salman is seen checking out some clothes inside a store. His bodyguard Shera is also spotted with him.

Check out his videos here:

In another viral picture, he is seen posing with American singer Jason Derulo. The duo was all smiles as they posed with their fans in front of Burj Khalifa.

The Bollywood superstar enjoys an enormous fan following, not only in India but globally.

salman khan was spotted at a dubai mall today . #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/rSxE2mD5qu — ☆Sonia ☆ (@being_Sonia07) September 20, 2024

Salman jetted off to Dubai only a couple of days back. Last week, he returned home from the shoot of Sikandar and visited Malaika Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta's residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Mehta passed away after jumping off his Bandra building, police had said.

On September 15, Salman had also visited the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Varsha, to offer his prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy with the shoot of his next film, titled Sikandar. The film is being directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the big screens on Eid 2025.