Salman hails 'hero' SRK for saving Aishwarya's manager from a fire on Diwali

The Diwali bash at Bachchan residence is always the highlight of the year. But, an unfortunate accident happened at Bachchans' party recently. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s longtime manager Archana Sadanand escaped a fire accident during the Diwali party and was rescued by Shah Rukh Khan.
The manager’s lehenga caught fire due to a diya. While others were stunned, it was quick thinking by SRK who helped put out the fire with a jacket. While Archana Sadanand suffered 15 percent burn injuries, SRK too had minor injuries.
Lauding this heroic act of SRK, Salman Khan took to his social media, and posted a video of King Khan with his voice saying, "Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein khud ke, bhuja ke bachata hai."
Archana Sadanand is recuperating in Nanavati Hospital. She has been kept in ICU to avoid infections. The local police recorded her statement where she admitted it was an unfortunate incident.
The Bachchans' Diwali bash was a grand affair that saw members of the film fraternity sport their best of ethnic outfits.
