Salim Kumar's Son Chandu Shouts At Paparazzi During Actor's Funeral In Ernakulam, Asks Them To Step Back

The funeral of acclaimed Malayalam actor Salim Kumar turned emotional on Sunday (June 7) as his eldest son, Chandu, was seen expressing his frustration at paparazzi gathered outside the family residence during the actor’s final rites.

The National Award-winning actor was cremated with State honours at his home in North Paravur in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. Family members, friends, political leaders, colleagues and admirers gathered to pay their last respects to the veteran actor.

However, as the crowd grew and media personnel continued to document the proceedings, emotions ran high. Videos circulating on social media showed Chandu losing his composure and asking photographers and videographers to step back, urging them to give the grieving family space during the difficult moment.

Several members of the Malayalam film industry attended the funeral, including actress Meera Jasmine and actor Sandeep Pradeep, among others, who came to pay tribute to the late actor.

The Kerala government also paid homage to Salim Kumar and announced State honours for his funeral. In an official statement, the government said it had learnt with "profound grief" of the actor’s passing and acknowledged his immense contribution to Malayalam cinema.

As a mark of respect, the state decided to provide police honours during the funeral and bear the expenses associated with the ceremony and related arrangements. The District Collector laid a wreath on behalf of the Government of Kerala, while the District Police Chief oversaw the police tribute, which included a bugle salute.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Salim Kumar established himself as one of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile performers. Having appeared in over 300 films, he first won audiences over with his comic timing before earning acclaim for his dramatic performances.

His most celebrated achievement came in 2010 when he won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu. He had earlier received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu.

Known for seamlessly transitioning between comedy and emotionally powerful roles, Salim Kumar remained one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema.