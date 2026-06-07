Salim Kumar, 56, Dies In Kochi A Day After Being Put On Ventilator; Mammootty Pays Tribute: 'The Grief Of Your Loss Will Never Fade'

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away at the age of 56 on Saturday, June 7, at 10:43 pm in a private hospital in Kochi, where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia. The actor was rushed to the hospital after experiencing health complications earlier in the day and was later placed on ventilator support.

Salim Kumar Dies

His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry and among his fans.

Widely regarded as one of the finest actors in Malayalam cinema, Salim Kumar carved a unique place for himself through his impeccable comic timing, versatile performances, and ability to seamlessly transition between comedy and emotionally intense roles.

Several figures from the Malayalam film industry, including actor Dileep, MLA and actor Ramesh Pisharody, and Nadirshah, visited the hospital where Salim was admitted.

Mammootty Pays Emotional Tribute

Malayalam superstar Mammootty paid an emotional tribute to Salim Kumar on social media, remembering his dear friend and colleague and saying that the grief of his loss would "never fade."

He wrote on X, "Salim, you laughed and made others laugh; you thought and made others think. At times, you cried and made others cry too. But now, all you do is make us cry..."

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V. D. Satheesan, the Chief Minister of Kerala also wrote, "He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me — #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother."

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He won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for his performance in Achanurangatha Veedu and later received both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed portrayal in Adaminte Makan Abu.

He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and two children.