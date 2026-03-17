Salim Khan Discharged After A Month-Long Hospitalisation At Lilavati - EXCLUSIVE

Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday (March 17). According to a source, he was taken home around 10 am by his family members.

Salim Khan had been admitted exactly a month earlier, on February 17. Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered a minor brain haemorrhage.

Medical treatment was administered during his stay, and he was asked to return home after his condition improved.

A team of specialists at Lilavati Hospital closely monitored the veteran writer since his admission. The clot was treated during his hospital stay, and doctors were satisfied with his recovery.

Family members remained by his side during the treatment period, while well-wishers and fans across the country sent prayers for his recovery.

Several family members constantly visited the screenwriter at the hospital, including Salman, Salim Khan’s wife Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shhura Khan, Alvira and Arpita. Legendary actress Helen was also among the visitors.

Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan were spotted at the hospital, while veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar also visited his longtime friend and former creative partner.

In the late 1960s, Salim Khan partnered with Akhtar to form Salim-Javed, one of the most influential screenwriting teams in Indian cinema.

On the personal front, Salim Khan and his wife Salma marked 61 years of marriage in November 2025 - a date that also coincided with daughter Arpita Khan and son-in-law Aayush Sharma celebrating 11 years of their wedding. Salim and Salma, who married in 1964, have four children - Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and daughter Alvira. In 1981, Salim married veteran actor Helen.

Professionally, Salim Khan remains one of Indian cinema’s most influential writers. As part of Salim-Javed, he penned landmark films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewaar, Don and Trishul.