 Saiyaara Tops Most Searched Movies List Of 2025 On Google, Kantara, Sanam Teri Kasam Among Top 5; Check Full List Here:
Google has released its Year in Search 2025, and this year’s most-talked-about films reflect a blend of fresh blockbusters, major franchise entries, and unexpected revivals. Topping the chart is Saiyaara, the Ahaan Panday–Aneet Padda starrer directed by Mohit Suri, which emerged as the most searched movie of 2025.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Saiyaara Tops Most Searched Movies List Of 2025 On Google, Kantara, Sanam Teri Kasam Among Top 5; Check Full List Here: | File Photo

1. Saiyaara

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama created massive buzz throughout the year. From its music to Ahaan Panday & Aneeeta Padda’s breakout performance as a fresh pair, the film dominated conversations, helping it secure the No. one spot.

2. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

At No. 2 is Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 blockbuster. Its mythic world-building, rooted folklore, and visually arresting promos kept fans hooked, making it one of the most searched titles globally.

3. Coolie

Rajinikanth’s Coolie claimed the third position. The superstar’s fiery screen presence, Anirudh Ravichander’s chart-topping music, and the film’s nostalgic mass appeal helped sustain hype long after release. Speculation around Coolie 2 further fuelled searches.

4. War 2

YRF’s high-octane spy universe expanded with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut in a major franchise sparked huge online chatter, making the film a major search magnet throughout the year.

5. Sanam Teri Kasam

In a surprising turn, the 2016 romantic drama made a massive comeback. Its 2025 re-release earned ₹31.9 crore in 12 days, reviving its cult fan following and igniting discussions about a potential sequel.

Rounding up the top 10 were titles such as Marco, Housefull 5, Game Changer, Mrs., and Mahavatar Narsimha, each driving substantial curiosity for different reasons, from star power to franchise legacy. The trend list reflects a year driven by nostalgia, star-studded franchises, and regional cinema’s growing global impact.

