Saif Ali Khan Wears His Historic Winchester College Tie At Lord's For India Vs England 3rd ODI - Photos

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan made a stylish appearance at the India vs England 3rd ODI match at Lord's in London, impressing fans with his sharp, tailored suit. However, it wasn't just his outfit that caught attention. The highlight of his look was a tie that carried a rich history and personal significance.

The actor was seen wearing an Old Wykehamist tie, the official alumni tie of Winchester College, one of England's most prestigious educational institutions. In the United Kingdom, wearing an old school tie is more than a fashion statement - it is a symbol of heritage, tradition, and lifelong connection to one's alma mater.

The choice reflected Saif Ali Khan 's appreciation for history. Over the years, the actor has often been admired for incorporating classic influences and cultural traditions into his personal style, making the heritage tie a fitting addition to his Lord's appearance.

Last month, Saif, who is an alumnus of Winchester College, attended the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at the college's historic cricket pavilion, Hunter Tent.

The ceremony took place during Wykeham Day, Winchester College's annual summer celebration that unites students, staff, alumni and families to honour the school's more than 600-year-old traditions of community, sports and culture. The occasion also paid tribute to Tiger Pataudi's enduring legacy and his association with the institution.

Saif enjoys match with son Taimur

On July 19, Saif was spotted at Lord's with his son, Taimur Ali Khan. Photos and videos of the father-son duo enjoying the high-profile cricket match surfaced on social media.

Saif and Taimur were seen closely following the action from the stands during the series decider. Adding to the star power, Saif shared the seating area with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

#SaifAliKhan with Taimur watching match in Lords pic.twitter.com/mTH54YTaQK — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) July 19, 2026

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Haiwaan, which is scheduled to release on September 11. The film reunites him with Akshay Kumar and is directed by Priyadarshan.