Saif Ali Khan to reportedly miss Adipurush promotions; Here’s why

Saif Ali Khan as Ravana in Adipurush | Photo File

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Ravana in the upcoming mythological film, Adipurush, based on Ramayana, an important character in the film.

However, it seems like he will be missing out on all the promotional activities to be held in May. Yes, you read that right!

A source close to the development told ETimes that the promotional activities have been planned on a small scale and they will only revolve around south star Prabhas who essays the main character of Lord Rama. He has already assigned the dates for the month of May as per his availability.

Read Also Pizza Hut ropes in Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill for the launch of 10 new pizzas for every mood

Saif Ali Khan on holiday with family

The report further suggests that Saif Ali Khan has planned a yearly vacation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh in May. As we can see, the promotions of Adipurush will be in full swing,

it’s a thing to wonder whether all of this is a planned method to avoid further controversies or something else. Well, only Saif or someone from the film team can state the reason behind it.

About the film

Talking about the film, we witnessed a motion poster with a lyrical audio ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in five different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from this, they also shared an amazing poster of Prabhas as Lord Rama. With this poster, the makers aimed to pay tribute to the courageous and strong personality of Prabhu Shir Ram in all his glory.

Meanwhile, Adipurus is expected to mark entry in theatres on June 13, 2023, as a pan-India film. After a lot of controversies surrounding the film initially, the makers made some major changes and hope to receive positive feedback from the audience.