Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused Seeks To Plead Guilty, Asks Court For Leniency | File Pic

Mumbai: The Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Bandra in January 2025 approached a court here on Friday and sought to plead guilty in the case.

Mohammad Shariful Islam, arrested two days after the incident, is currently in judicial custody.

He filed an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty and sought leniency from the court, his lawyer Vipul Dushing said.

The court asked the prosecution to file its reply and adjourned the hearing to September 11.

Earlier this month, additional sessions judge G P Deshmukh had framed charges against Islam, paving the way for trial.

He was charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for 'robbery accompanied by the use of a deadly weapon', causing grievous hurt and house trespass as well as relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16, 2025.

The 54-year-old actor underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days.

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