Saif Ali Khan Shares Childhood Photo From 1975 In His Favourite Shirt, Kareena Kapoor Asks 'Is That My Tim?'

Actor Saif Ali Khan took a trip down memory lane on Sunday (October 18) as he shared a rare childhood photograph on Instagram. The actor, who recently joined the social media platform, posted a picture from 1975, when he was just five years old. However, it was his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's comment that caught everyone's attention.

In the photograph, a young Saif can be seen posing in what appears to be his favourite shirt. Sharing the picture, the actor offered a glimpse into his childhood days in Bombay, now Mumbai.

"Is this me ??? 😁... 1975 Bombay, Carmichael road, mums terrace and my favourite shirt," he captioned the post.

Take a look at his post here:

Kareena was quick to react to the throwback picture. Drawing a comparison between Saif's childhood appearance and their younger son, Taimur Ali Khan, she commented, "Is that my Tim?"

Taimur, fondly known as Tim, has often been compared to his father, with many noticing similarities between their childhood looks.

Saif finally made his Instagram debut with an account under the name Saif Ali Khan Pataudi. The actor initially followed only Kareena, however, he is now following his other family members including, Sara Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan On His Secret Instagram Account

Two years ago, Saif revealed that he does not enjoy browsing Instagram. The actor admitted to having a secret account that he occasionally uses to scroll through the platform. He also shared that he repeatedly promises himself to delete the account but ends up keeping it instead.

He had told Hindustan Times, "I don't want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people's things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I'm not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet."

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Kareena often gives fans glimpses of their family life and holidays through social media. The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.