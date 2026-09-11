Saif Ali Khan Calls Doing Cocktail An 'Inevitable Mistake', Says It Was A 'Slightly Regressive Script Choice'

Saif Ali Khan in Cocktail | Photo via YouTube

More than a decade after Cocktail hit theatres, Saif Ali Khan revisited the 2012 film and admitted that he had reservations about its script. Despite the movie becoming a commercial success, the actor-producer now believes his decision to play Gautam was an “inevitable mistake” and described the writing as a “slightly regressive script choice.”

Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali, Cocktail featured Saif alongside Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The film attracted attention for its stylish presentation and its portrayal of modern relationships, with Deepika's Veronica becoming one of the most discussed characters.

Why was Cocktail criticised?

However, the film's treatment of Veronica has also faced criticism over the years. While the character appeared confident, independent and unconventional, some viewers later felt that the story took a regressive approach towards a modern woman.

Saif, who also produced the film, acknowledged some of those concerns. Speaking to Gulf News, the actor explained that his decision to take on Gautam was driven by the need to ensure that the project moved forward rather than his enthusiasm for the character.

"I did the part because we were producing it, it was an inevitable mistake, 100 percent that was a mistake, and that was a slightly regressive script choice. Otherwise, it was a breezy fun entertainer. I didn’t do it for the role, I did it so the film could get made. You do things for various reasons. I knew fully well that the exciting role is the Veronica part but it’s one of those things you do anyway," he said.

About the film

Released in 2012, Cocktail was produced by Saif and Dinesh Vijan under Illuminati Films and Maddock Films. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews upon release and performed well at the box office.