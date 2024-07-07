Sai Dharam Tej Urges Telangana Govt To Take Action Against YouTuber Over Child Abuse Remarks; Deputy CM Reacts

Sai Dharam Tej | Instagram

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej is known for being vocal about severe issues, and he recently reported child abuse online. The actor took to platform X and shared a video of the YouTuber making an insensitive remark about children.

In his tweet, he also tagged Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States requesting them to take action against the YouTubers posting such videos on the internet. In his post, her wrote, "This is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary. Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour. I sincerely request Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumala & Deputy CM @Bhatti_Mallu Garu, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @ncbn Garu & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan Garu & @naralokesh Garu to take necessary action to curb horrific acts like this in the future.”

Responding to Sai, Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu took to platform X and stated that child safety is their top priority, and the government often takes action to prevent child abuse. He wrote, "Thank you for raising this critical issue @IamSaiDharamTej garu, Child safety is indeed a top priority, and we will ensure that our government takes necessary steps to prevent child abuse and exploitation on social media platforms. Let's work together to create a safer online environment for our children.”

In the video, we can see a Telugu YouTuber passing inappropriate comments about a father and his daughter. This all happened in a live chat session featuring the YouTuber with some of his friends. As soon as Sai Dharam Tej posted on X, many fans came in support of the actor and lauded him. One of the users wrote, “Respect Anna.”

Another user commented, “More celebrities should report on this matter.”

One user wrote, “You are contributing more to the society than some big stars.”