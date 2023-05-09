Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej first on-screen collab creates buzz over its title

Director Samuthirakani’s next movie, said to be titled Bro, is making headlines and has piqued interest among fans and critics. More so, because of the cast which features, mama-bhanja Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, who team up for the first time on the big screen, in the lead roles.

The film, working title PKSDT, is a remake of the Tamil drama, Vinodhaya Sitham, written and directed by Samuthirakani. Recently, the makers surprised the fans by announcing the release date, July 28. It is said the makers are planning on revealing the official title on May 12 along with its poster.

According to sources, the shooting of the movie is completed and only a few portions, about 5 to 10 days of shoot, of Sai Dharam Tej are left. “Yes, only Sai Dharam Tej’s patchwork portions are left. We will be completing it now,” Samuthirakani confirms.

Confirming that the movie is a remake, the director shares, “It is a remake of Vinodhaya Sitham but we have changed the storyline so it looks fresh and happening.”

However, the director is tight-lipped about the title of the film. When asked if it is Bro, he adds, “We will announce the title on May 12. We have not finalised the title yet. We do it after speaking with Pawan sir. We have about two-three titles in mind. However, only after discussing with the team and Pawan sir, we will announce it.”

A source in the know, however, gives a peek into the intriguing tale before signing off. “Pawan Kalyan is playing Yamraj. Sai Dharam Tej dies at the beginning of the film. When he comes to take him, Sai requests to spare him for a few days. The audience will get to see a family drama. The climax is worth a watch, so we wouldn’t like to disclose it,” he concludes.