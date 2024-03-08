Sacred Games Actress Sukhmani Sadana Marries Producer Sunny Gill In Amritsar; See Wedding Photos

Actress and writer Sukhmani Sadana tied the knot with producer and real estate developer Sunny Gill in Amritsar on March 3, 2024. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. They had a beautiful three-day wedding.

Sukhmani announced the happy news by sharing dreamy wedding pictures on Instagram. Along with the photos, she wrote, "The Most Beautiful Day of Our Lives ♾️ 03.03.24. We need all your love and blessings."

For her wedding, Sukhmani opted for a traditional red outfit, designed by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. On the other hand, Sunny wore an off-white sherwani.

Soon after she shared the photos, several celebrities, including Gauahar Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Manav Vij, and others, congratulated the couple.

Sukhmani is known for writing the script of Diljit Dosanjh's film Jogi, R Mahdavan’s Rocketry amongst others. She has also acted in several shows like Tandav, Udaan Patolas, Tanav and films like Manmarziyan, and others.

Who is Sunny Gill?

Sunny Gill is a Real Estate Developer based in Vancouver, Canada. He is the brother of film producers Aman and Pawan Gill.

Sunny has produced several Hindi films like Jersey, Shezada, Udta Punjab and Punjabi films like Shadaa, Puaada, Super Singh and more. Sunny, along with his brothers is producing the upcoming Punjabi film Kudi Haryane Val Di which stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.